Bangkok Chonburi Motorway
Bangkok

Woman delivers baby boy at toll collection gate

By TN / October 12, 2018

The wife of a trailer-truck driver deliver a healthy baby boy at a Bangkok ring road toll collection gate early on Friday.

Pradit Kongsi, 30, parked his 18-wheel truck by the Thap Change gate in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district at 1.30 am when his wife, Rosarin Sonsuthee, 29, went into labour.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

