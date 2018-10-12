Bang-Kruai-Sai Noi Rd. in Nonthaburi
Fake Lawyer Busted Over Foreigner Visa Scams

By TN / October 12, 2018

BANGKOK — A Thai man was arrested for impersonating a lawyer to scam foreigners wanting permanent residency or work permits, police said Thursday.

Pairoj Kanchanarat, 50, was detained in Nonthaburi province and charged with fraud after two foreigners filed police complaints. They said they were tricked into paying him tens of thousands of baht as he claimed he could secure visas for them, according to immigration chief Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpan.

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

