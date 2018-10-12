Foreigner, two Thais injured in Bangkok guesthouse fire





Three men were injured when a fire swept through a guesthouse in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on Friday morning.

Firefighters took 45 minutes to control the blaze after it swept through and damaged the entire 4-storey Thai Green Guesthouse in Soi Trok Kai Jae off Phra Sumen Raod, Chana Songkram subdistrict at 6.45 am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

