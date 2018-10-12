Firefighters after extinguish a fire in a house
Bangkok

Foreigner, two Thais injured in Bangkok guesthouse fire

By TN / October 12, 2018

Three men were injured when a fire swept through a guesthouse in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on Friday morning.

Firefighters took 45 minutes to control the blaze after it swept through and damaged the entire 4-storey Thai Green Guesthouse in Soi Trok Kai Jae off Phra Sumen Raod, Chana Songkram subdistrict at 6.45 am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close