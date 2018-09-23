Isuzu Fire Engine in Na Wa
Bangkok

Teenager injured in Bangkok shophouse fire

By TN / September 23, 2018

A 18-year-old teenager was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation on Saturday after a fire broke out at a shophouse in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

Police said the fire started at the three-storey shophouse on Chakkraphet Road in Wang Burapha sub-district at 11am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

