Teenager injured in Bangkok shophouse fire

A 18-year-old teenager was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation on Saturday after a fire broke out at a shophouse in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.
Police said the fire started at the three-storey shophouse on Chakkraphet Road in Wang Burapha sub-district at 11am.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
