Barge carrying wind turbine towers sinks in Chao Phraya

PATHUM THANI: Salvage experts are planning how best to raise a large barge and its cargo of wind turbine towers that sank in the Chao Phraya River, about 300 metres from the Nuan Chawi Bridge, in Muang district on Monday afternoon.

Somkiat Kosikrainiramol, director of the marine department regional office in Nonthaburi, said the barge was taking four wind turbine towers from Chon Buri’s Sattahip port to Nakhon Luang district of Ayutthaya province.

