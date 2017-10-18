Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Nonthaburi: Dane arrested for hotel-booking fraud

Nonthaburi and the Chao Phraya River
TN Bangkok 0

Police have arrested a Dane accused of operating a fraudulent reservation website for hotels in Thailand which left more than 400 foreign customers with nowhere to stay when they arrived.

Thai police received complaints from representatives of credit card companies as well as foreign tourists about hotel reservations made via www.vacasianhotel.com. Customers were unable to check in to the rooms they thought they had booked, forcing them to find accommodation elsewhere with no notice.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

