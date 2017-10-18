Thailand moves toward abolishing death penalty

AS MANY as 447 convicts are now on death row in Thailand, which is reviewing the use of death penalty.

“We have started with the move to allow judges to exercise their judgement to decide whether a convict should be sentenced to death or life imprisonment – instead of prescribing death sentence as the only penalty for certain offences,” the Rights and Liberties Protection Department’s director-general, Pitikan Sithidej, said yesterday.

Full story: The Nation

By PIYANUCH THAMNUKASETCHAI

THE NATION