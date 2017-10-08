Friday, October 13, 2017
8 Years Since Last Thai Execution, Future of Death Penalty Uncertain

Chiang Mai Women's Correctional Institution of the Thai Department of Corrections
BANGKOK — Those campaigning for the abolition of the death penalty may take solace in the fact that no one has been executed for eight years. There have been no actual executions, but a senior government official said it’s simply impossible to predict when capital punishment will be abolished in Thailand.

Pitikan Sitthidej, Director General of the Department of Rights and Liberties said it’s impossible to pin down when Thailand will do away with death penalty despite having observed a de facto moratorium since 2009.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English

TN
