Friday, October 13, 2017
Gun possession, use by foreigners to be banned

Thai police in a press conference with seized guns
The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) on Thursday passed amendments to the firearms law which ban foreigners living in Thailand from having and using guns and also place controls on fireworks and Bang Fai rockets.

The previous version of the Firearms, Bullets, Explosive Objects, Fireworks and Fake Firearms Act did not require people who want to have or use a gun to be Thai nationals. Consequently foreigners living in Thailand were able to seek permission to have and use guns.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AEKARACH SATTABURUTH
BANGKOK POST

