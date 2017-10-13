Millions of Thais make merits for their beloved late King today to remember his passing on this day last year

Millions of Thai people in the Kingdom and overseas today (Friday) held merit-making ceremonies at temples, public grounds, government offices in Bangkok and the provinces to mark the one-year anniversary of the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

King Bhumibol passed away peacefully at 3.52pm on Oct 13, 2016 at Siriraj Hospital after a reign of 70 years.

In Bangkok, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun presides over the merit-making ceremonies at the Grand Palace today.

By Thai PBS