Police have now pressed pre-meditated murder charge against four of the five suspects in the dismemberment murder case.

With this charge, Priyanuch Nonwangchai, Kawita Rachada, Apiwan Satayabundit and Wasin Namprom will face death sentence if convicted in court. The other suspect, Jidarat Promkhun, is not charged with this serious count on grounds that she was not present during the murder and the dismemberment.

