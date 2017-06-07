Wednesday, June 7, 2017
PM cautions police and media about their treatment of murder suspects

Prayut Chan-ocha and government members
TN News 0

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has warned the police and the media to exercise caution in their treatment of the female suspects in the grisly murder of a bar girl in a way which can be mistaken as glorifying the suspects.

Government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said, during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister complained that some policemen over their improper conduct in the treatment of the three female suspects in police custody.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

