Construction of the first stage of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway will definitely begin in November although there is still a problem with an environment impact assessment study, Transport Minister Termpittayapaisith confirmed on Wednesday (Oct 11).

The first stage is a 253-kilometre section between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima. The full project is for the Bangkok – Nakhon Ratchasima – Nong Khai railway line.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS