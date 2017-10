Authorities arrested eight suspects, including two Chinese, for allegedly operating a call scam causing 60-million-baht damage and running travel agents to launder the illicit money.

Pol Maj Gen Somsit Weeriyasan, acting secretary-general of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo), told the press on Thursday that the eight suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

