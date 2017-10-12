Thursday, October 12, 2017
Home > News > US Withdraws From UNESCO – State Department

US Withdraws From UNESCO – State Department

UNESCO logo
TN News 0

The United States has announced that it will withdraw from UNESCO at the end of 2018, citing a need for reform and an anti-Israel bias in the organization, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement on Thursday.

“On October 12, 2017, the Department of State notified UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova of the US decision to withdraw from the organization … This decision was not taken lightly, and reflects US concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO,” Nauert said, adding that the decision would take effect on December 31, 2018.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

MP urges Thai women: Marry a foreigner for an easier life

Government House of Thailand in Bangkok

New cabinet members begin their duties

Breaking News

Thailand, Germany to speed up free trade agreement

Leave a Reply