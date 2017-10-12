More rains as several provinces now are flooded

As more rains are anticipated this week in large areas of the country, and several irrigation dams are discharging water to prepare for more water inflow, the Chao Phraya river is now swollen and is submerging low-lying areas and farmlands along the river in several provinces.

The swollen river has also prompted Bangkok city officials on flood alert as now several areas in its vicinity such as Nonthaburi and Pathumthani provinces are flooded, and many residents are prepared to evacuate.

