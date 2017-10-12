HM the King thanks participants of volunteer campaign

BANGKOK, 11 October 2017 (NNT) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has issued a statement to voice his appreciation to all those participating in the “We Do Good with Our Hearts” social service campaign.

In the royal message, His Majesty the King conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Thai people for their sincere expression of respect and loyalty to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as well as participation in the volunteer campaign and assistance with the preparation of the royal cremation ceremony. He cited the volunteers’ commitment to their duties as a reflection of their true devotion to the beloved monarch.

