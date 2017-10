Huge crowd of people from all walk of life flocked to the Grand Palace today (Oct 5) as it will be the final day that they will be allowed to pay last respects to the beloved late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the golden urn until midnight.

The Bureau of the Royal Household said on Wednesday that a total of 96,150 mourners paid respects to the late King inside Dusit Maha Prasat throne hall yesterday.

By Thai PBS