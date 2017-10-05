Provinces speed up construction of crematorium replicas

BURIRAM, 5th October 2017, (NNT) – Provinces across the Kingdom are speeding up the construction of crematorium replicas for the Royal Funeral of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

In Buriram, the replica is 85% complete, with only minor decorating work remaining. Those working on the construction said that they are honored to be able to contribute their efforts to the funeral of their beloved monarch.

In Trat province, construction workers are applying the finishing touches to the interior of the replica, before installing a resin frame for the 9-tiered golden umbrella on top of the replica. The construction is expected to be finished by October 10th. The area around the crematorium replica will be decorated with more than 10,000 marigolds.

