General Prawit claims ill-intent elements want to disrupt Royal cremation ceremonies

There are ill-intent elements in and out of the country who want to disrupt the Royal cremation ceremonies and, hence, the security beef up, said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan on Monday (Oct 2).

In his capacity as chief of the security and traffic management directorate for the Royal cremation ceremonies directorate, General Prawit did not give any details about the ill-intent elements but claimed he had intelligence information about the activities and the plot of these elements who are anti-Monarchy.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS