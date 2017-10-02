Monday, October 2, 2017
Home > News > General Prawit claims ill-intent elements want to disrupt Royal cremation ceremonies

General Prawit claims ill-intent elements want to disrupt Royal cremation ceremonies

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan
TN News 0

There are ill-intent elements in and out of the country who want to disrupt the Royal cremation ceremonies and, hence, the security beef up, said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan on Monday (Oct 2).

In his capacity as chief of the security and traffic management directorate for the Royal cremation ceremonies directorate, General Prawit did not give any details about the ill-intent elements but claimed he had intelligence information about the activities and the plot of these elements who are anti-Monarchy.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Protest leaders will definitely be arrested, Sathit Segal deported

Breaking News

Thai National Disaster Warning Center tells people not to panic about tsunami rumor

Breaking News

Thailand welcomes 13-million tourists at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Leave a Reply