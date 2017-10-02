Rising Islamophobia in Thailand Irrational and Dangerous: Scholars

BANGKOK — After Muslims in Khon Kaen registered a converted home as their place of worship – the northeast province’s seventh such venue – a local Buddhist group cited terrorism in its petition asking the governor to deny it.

“Buddhists in the locale and its vicinity are of the opinion that waves of terrorism are spreading all over … so people don’t want the mosque built because they fear unrest in the area like what’s happening in the southern border provinces,” the letter said, which urged the governor to “extinguish the fire in the early stages.”

By Pravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English