KHON KAEN: A bus driver has been fined and temporarily relieved from duty after using a mobile phone while behind the wheel.

Viroj Viriyachan, the land transport office chief in the province, on Monday fined Manoon Kudbuakong 5,000 baht and ordered him to stop working for 30 days starting from Monday for careless driving.

CHAKRAPAN NATANREE

BANGKOK POST