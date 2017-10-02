Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau report sexual assaults by Spanish police during the Catalan referendum

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau she’s outraged concerning the police charges that took place this Sunday throughout Catalonia by the Spanish State Police and the Civil Guard, with the aim of preventing the Catalan referendum. The council chief not only has denounced the excessive use of force of the agents but also sexual aggression by the Spanish riot police.

Speaking to a local radio station, Colau commented that one of these sexual assaults occurred in Barceloneta, although it would also have to add the case of the young woman who was at the polling station in Pau Claris. Spanish officers had sexually assaulted her and broken her fingers ‘deliberately one by one’ and, as reported in a video, one of the agents who repressed the crowd, allegedly touched her breasts laughing and shouting “I do not like your boobs’.”

Colau said he has received several reports from witnesses and women who reported sexual assault, while pointing out that “huge damages have been made, I still do not know what purpose they were pursuing.” The mayor has reported that a complaint will be filed before the courts as a result of these flaws and has lamented the “exceptional situation” occurred on Sunday, not acceptable “by no means”.

-TN