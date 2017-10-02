Monday, October 2, 2017
Violence Is Not the Answer: World Leaders React to Madrid Tactics in Catalonia

Violence Is Not the Answer: World Leaders React to Madrid Tactics in Catalonia

People facing Spanish security forces in Barcelona
Following Sunday’s chaos in Catalonia in which at least 840 people have been injured – some seriously – after Spanish government security forces used indiscriminate violence against peaceful referendum voters, many world leaders have strongly condemned Madrid’s actions.

Many senior EU politicians, including the European parliament lawmakers, as well as a prominent human watchdog have strongly criticized Spanish police for disproportionate use of force against voters who sought to cast their ballots in the independence referendum in Catalonia.

Earlier in the day, a number of polling stations opened across Catalonia. The Spanish government is considering the vote to be illegal and taking measures aimed at foiling the referendum. According to media reports, police resorted to rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters, who attempted to prevent police from shutting down the polling stations. Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau said that over 460 people were injured in Catalonia during the region’s independence referendum.

