Monday, October 2, 2017
Home > Asia > Iran Condemns Terrorist Attacks in France, Canada

Iran Condemns Terrorist Attacks in France, Canada

French police Peugeot car in Paris
TN Asia 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the recent terrorist attacks in France’s Marseille and in Canada’s Edmonton that have killed and injured a number of people.

In a statement on Sunday night, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi expressed sympathy with the families of victims of the terror attacks.

“While some countries are unfortunately busy doing business with terrorism and giving false addresses, once again a group of innocent and defenseless people fell victim to violence, assassination, and cruelty,” the Foreign Ministry’s official website quoted him as saying.

“It is necessary that the human community and all countries in the world, in an all-inclusive movement, dry up the intellectual roots, financial support and human resources of terrorism as one of the most serious human tragedies in the present century, and effectively deal with this most-hated phenomenon,” he added.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Cybercrime on the rise in Malaysia

Russian fighter formation. Russian Air Force 100th Anniversary Airshow. Zhukovsky, Russia

Russia starting Syrian withdrawal with Admiral Kuznetsov carrier

Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300

Istanbul Attackers From Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan: Reports

Leave a Reply