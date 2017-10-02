Iran Condemns Terrorist Attacks in France, Canada

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the recent terrorist attacks in France’s Marseille and in Canada’s Edmonton that have killed and injured a number of people.

In a statement on Sunday night, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi expressed sympathy with the families of victims of the terror attacks.

“While some countries are unfortunately busy doing business with terrorism and giving false addresses, once again a group of innocent and defenseless people fell victim to violence, assassination, and cruelty,” the Foreign Ministry’s official website quoted him as saying.

“It is necessary that the human community and all countries in the world, in an all-inclusive movement, dry up the intellectual roots, financial support and human resources of terrorism as one of the most serious human tragedies in the present century, and effectively deal with this most-hated phenomenon,” he added.

