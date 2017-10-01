Sunday, October 1, 2017
Man Hits Police Car, Tries to Ram Into Crowd in Canada

Canadian police cars
An unidentified man tried to ram into the crowd during a police chase in the Canadian city of Edmonton. Five people are injured.

On Saturday, a car crashed into a police barricade near the Commonwealth Stadium, after which the driver approached a policeman and stabbed him several times. He fled the scene on foot, prompting a large-scale manhunt in the city.

At midnight police managed to find the suspect in a van trying to escape. During the pursuit, the suspect deliberately hit four pedestrians until the van flipped. The attacker was taken into custody.

The local police services confirmed there was a Daesh flag in the attacker’s car.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN
