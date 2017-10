PHUKET: Police have been called on to track down a light-fingered panty thief snatching several women’s undergarments from clothes racks at an apartment block in Wichit this morning (Sept 30).

The alarm was raised after several tenants at the apartment block, located on Soi Bangyai, which runs behind the Big C shopping centre on the bypass road, noticed that items of their underwear were missing.

