PM Prayut to meet President Trump this week

BANGKOK, 1st October 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has traveled to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

President Trump invited Gen Prayut to the White House during his telephone talk with the Thai Premier on April 30th this year. Gen Prayut left Thailand on Saturday and will be back on October 5th.

During the meeting, the leaders will discuss a wide range of mutual cooperation including security, trade and investment. They will also touch on important issues and events happening around the world.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand