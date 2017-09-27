PM scheduled to officially visit U.S. during 2-4 October

Wednesday, September 27, 2017
The White House
BANGKOK, 26th September 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister is scheduled to make an official visit to the United States in October, during which he will meet with the U.S. President Donald Trump, says a spokesman.

The Deputy Government Spokesman, Lt Gen Weerachon Sukhontapatipak has revealed the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to visit the United States on 2-4 October 2017 at the invitation of the U.S. President Donald Trump. The PM will be accompanied by high raking executives from Thailand such as the Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, the Minister of the Interior, Gen Anupong Paojinda, the Minister of Commerce Apiradi Tantraporn, and the Deputy Minister of Defence Udomdej Sitabutr.

