Prayut aims for October Trump meet

Prayut aims for October Trump meet

Prime Minister of Thailand Gen. Prayut Chan o-cha
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said he will visit the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump this October, amid reports that the US has pressured Thailand to help cut funding sources to North Korea.

This is the first time the prime minister has indicated a clear timeline for the overseas visit after Mr Trump invited the prime minister to the White House on an official trip in a phone call in April.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AEKARACH SATTABURUTH, PATPON SABPATITOON
BANGKOK POST

TN
