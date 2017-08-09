Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Home > News > Heavy rainfall expected Aug 11-14 in eastern and southwestern regions of the country

Heavy rainfall expected Aug 11-14 in eastern and southwestern regions of the country

Floods in Bangkok
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 9 August 2017 (NNT) – Residents in the eastern and southwestern regions of the country are advised to brace for heavy rain between August 11th-14th, while flooding persists in nine provinces.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has reported that heavy rainfall from July 5th to August 8th has affected 44 provinces in total, with nine provinces still experiencing flooding. The nine provinces are Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Nong Khai, Ayutthaya, affecting over 327,000 households.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thailand issues flash flood alerts in 16 provinces

Breaking News

Hospitals on alert as holidaymakers take to roads for New Year

Breaking News

Erosion devours 22 per cent of Thai coastline

Leave a Reply