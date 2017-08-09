Heavy rainfall expected Aug 11-14 in eastern and southwestern regions of the country

BANGKOK, 9 August 2017 (NNT) – Residents in the eastern and southwestern regions of the country are advised to brace for heavy rain between August 11th-14th, while flooding persists in nine provinces.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has reported that heavy rainfall from July 5th to August 8th has affected 44 provinces in total, with nine provinces still experiencing flooding. The nine provinces are Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Nong Khai, Ayutthaya, affecting over 327,000 households.

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand