Google to use AI to hide buggy Android apps on Play Store

Wednesday, August 9, 2017
PanARMENIAN.Net – According to a new blog post, Google is planning to use machine learning algorithms to analyse “performance data, user engagement, and user ratings” on the Play Store’s apps, and downgrade buggy, crashing ones to stop them from rising to the top of listings, Business Insider reports.

This means that the most visible apps in the Play Store will be less likely to crash, behave weirdly, or even ask for more permissions than they should.

PanARMENIAN Network

