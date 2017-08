Myanmar authorities on Tuesday shut down a narcotics factory located seven kilometres from the Thai border, seizing 30 million ya ba pills and other drugs.

Narcotics suppression police raided the building in Tachilek province, opposite Mae Sai in Chiang Rai, and arrested three men aged 27, 35 and 52 and a 15-year-old girl.

By Natthawat Laping

