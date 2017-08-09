Strong Quake Kills Nineteen People in China’s Sichuan, With More Feared Dead

At least nineteen people were killed on Tuesday when a 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook a largely Tibetan region of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, and the government warned as many as 100 were feared dead, according to local residents and Chinese state media.

The quake hit near the Jiuzhaigou nature reserve, a popular tourist destination a UNESCO World Heritage Site, trapping some tourists and injuring scores of people, Chinese media said, quoting the Sichuan government.

Reuters news agency quoted Chinese state television as saying nineteen people had been killed and 247 were injured, many of them seriously. The official People’s Daily said five of the dead were tourists.

The epicenter was in a township of 20,000 people called Kyangtsa, in Ngaba (in Chinese, Aba) prefecture, a remote part of Sichuan Province, a local source said.

“Under the impact of the tremor, power was disrupted in the entire county. In the same county, some structures built for tourists were also damaged and landslides were reported at different parts of road in the county,” a source in Tibet told RFA’s Tibetan Service.

“The tremor was very frightening and we are scared to sleep now,” the source added.

Reported by Chakmo Tso and Lhuboom for RFA’s Tibetan Service. Translated by Karma Dorjee. Written in English by Paul Eckert.

Copyright © 1998-2017, RFA. Used with the permission of Radio Free Asia, 2025 M St. NW, Suite 300, Washington DC 20036. http://www.rfa.org.