Rains persist in southern region

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, 6th August 2017 (NNT) – Heavy rains continue in southern provinces as local authorities are preparing to install more pumping machines to prevent possible flooding.

The Pak Phanang Irrigation Office said Nakhon Si Thammarat province has been preparing itself for this year’s monsoon season since last November and is now well equipped with personnel and machinery to deal with torrential rains.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand