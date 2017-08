PHUKET — Thirty people were injured when a bus left the road and nearly plunged down a steep mountain slope after colliding with other vehicles in Patong, local police said Monday.

The bus, which was carrying 25 tourists from China, collided Sunday night with a van, tuk-tuk and motorcycle on a curving stretch of road as it was coming down the mountain, according to police Lt. Col. Theerasak Boonsang of Patong police.

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen

Khaosod English