PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists were killed and 22 others injured after a tour bus flipped to its side while coming down Patong Hill, hitting several motorbikes and houses near the Suwankiriwong Temple last night.

The bus driver, Kritaporn Nuandua, 36, blamed ‘brake failure’ for the incident.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette