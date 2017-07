PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for Phuket and other provinces along the Andaman coast as strong southwest monsoon weather is to deliver a wet and wild weekend.

The weather advisory, issued today (July 14) by Wanchai Sakudomchai, Director-General Thai Meteorological Department, warned residents to be especially aware of danger from heavy and continuous rain for the coming days.

The Phuket News