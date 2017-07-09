Strong wind and rough sea wreck havoc in Andaman coast

About 130 houses on Koh Mook island in Kantang district of Trang were flooded on Saturday (July 8) by rising seawater whipped up by strong wind whereas tour boat service in Krabi province was suspended due to choppy sea and strong wind influenced by looming southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea.

Besides the rising seawater which has affected more than 600 residents of Koh Mook in Tambon Koh Libong, the flooding problem was further compounded by garbage which, according to the residents, came with the high tide.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS