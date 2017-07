PHUKET: Police are looking for a German man who may be able to provide information leading to the whereabouts of a Phuket woman who has not been since Friday night last week (June 30).

Pischa “Lek” Nampadung, a 35-year-old beautician who works at a local massage shop and beauty salon in Rawai, was last seen embroiled in an argument with boyfriend at her rented room near the Rawai beachfront, report Chalong Police.

The Phuket News