4,000 cyclists participate in Nation Bike Thailand event in Phuket

The 20-kilometre Nation Bike Thailand ride in Phuket on Sunday attracted 4,000 cyclists.

The event was held under the theme of “Pan Yon Muang, Chim Ahan, Laokhan Reung Muang Too at Phuket”, or “cycling for city sight seeing, food tasting and telling stories of Kathu City at Phuket”.

Participants started the ride in front of Muang Kathu Municipality Office and proceeded to Surakul Stadium, Wichit Songkhram and Krabi roads and into the old city area. The course then passed the clock tower and visited Saphan Hin Park before returning by a different back to the municipality office.

