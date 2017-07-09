Sunday, July 9, 2017
Philippine man drowns in Chao Phraya River

Houses on the banks of the Chao Phraya river
SAMUT PRAKAN — A young Philippine man was believed to have drowned after he jumped overboard from a boat into the Chao Phraya River in Phra Pradaeng district late on Saturday night, police said.

Samrong Tai police in Phra Pradaeng district were informed of the incident shortly after midnight.  A rescue team from a charity foundation with divers, diving equipment and a lighting system was despatched to the scene in the Chao Phraya River, about 100 metres from the boat pier of Wat Bang Hua Sua temple.

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN
BANGKOK POST

