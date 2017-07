Suvarnabhumi airport police are to summon a Facebook user for clarification after she posted a picture of a male passenger smoking something which she indicated was marijuana at the airport’s smoking room.

Such post has tarnished the reputation of the airport and the country, the police said at a press conference Saturday (July 8).

Airport police said they have investigated and checked the smoking room after the Facebook post.

By Thai PBS