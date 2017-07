Veteran singer Thitima “Waen” Sutasunthorn has died of cancer at the age of 54. She succumbed to a tumour at Siriraj Hospital on Friday afternoon after a five-year fight with different types of cancer. The singer was last admitted to hospital in early June.

Her untimely death was followed by messages of condolences through social media by friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry and her fans and admirers.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation