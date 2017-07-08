Police clarify foreign tourists’ death cases on Koh Tao

SURAT THANI, 7 July 2017 (NNT) – The police held a press conference to clarify all doubts related to the six death cases on Koh Tao island.

Surat Thani Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Apichart Boonsriroj said the police investigations into five death cases on Koh Tao can now be concluded, one of which having received much public attention and involving two British tourists, namely David William Miller and Hannah Victoria Witheridge which took place on 15 September 2014.

He said the investigation had led to the murder allegedly perpetrated by two Myanmar suspects whose DNA samples matched with on-site evidence. A death sentence has been finally delivered by court to the suspects.

