Witnesses testify in defence of ex-PM Yingluck on rice pledging scheme

Yingluck Shinawatra when she was Prime Minister of Thailand
Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra stood trial at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions to hear her witnesses giving testimonies to defend her for rice pledging scheme case today (July 7).

Four defendant witnesses testified in her favour today. They are her two deputy prime ministers Niwatthamlong Boonsongphaisal and Plodprasop Suraswadi and former Nakhon Nayok governor Surachai Srisarakham, and former National Security Council chief Lt Gen Paradorn Pattanathabutr.

