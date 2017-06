Former Prime Minister Ms Yingluck Shinawatra stood trial for dereliction of duty at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders this morning amid morale support from hundreds of supporters.

The trial today will hear her witnesses giving testimonies to the Supreme Court to defend her.

Ms Yingluck still have two more court sessions to attend. The last session will be on July 21.

By Thai PBS Reporters