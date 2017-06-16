Yingluck: NACC targeting my witnesses

Judges have dismissed a plea for justice by Yingluck Shinawatra, who claims that defence witnesses in her trial are being intimidated by the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

The former prime minister outlined her complaint on Friday in a letter to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office-Holders, where she is being tried on charges of negligence in connection with a rice-pledging scheme that cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of baht.

