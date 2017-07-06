Thursday, July 6, 2017
Home > News > Officials threaten to sue “Samui Times” for its coverage of a Belgian tourist’s death

Officials threaten to sue “Samui Times” for its coverage of a Belgian tourist’s death

Resort development and villa construction in the hills south of Maenam on Koh Samui
TN News 0

Surat Thani provincial prosecutor has threatened to take legal action against Samui Times online media for allegedly presenting false news regarding the death of Belgian tourist Elise Dellemagne who was found hanging to a tree on Koh Tao on April 27.

The prosecutor, Somkuan Ruangvuth, said Wednesday (July 5) that there was enough evidence to sue Samui Times Online on defamation charge and for violating the computer crime law concerning the Belgian tourist’s death.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai Democrat Party will form the next Government: Suthep

PM says Obama didn’t pressure him over democracy

SE Asia Worries Thailand’s Unrest Could Spread

Leave a Reply