Officials threaten to sue “Samui Times” for its coverage of a Belgian tourist’s death

Surat Thani provincial prosecutor has threatened to take legal action against Samui Times online media for allegedly presenting false news regarding the death of Belgian tourist Elise Dellemagne who was found hanging to a tree on Koh Tao on April 27.

The prosecutor, Somkuan Ruangvuth, said Wednesday (July 5) that there was enough evidence to sue Samui Times Online on defamation charge and for violating the computer crime law concerning the Belgian tourist’s death.

