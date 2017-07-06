Turkey Detains 12 at Human Rights Meeting

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Turkish police detained 12 people, including the Turkey head of rights group Amnesty International, Idil Eser, and other rights activists at a meeting on an island near Istanbul, media said on Thursday.

They had gathered at a hotel on Buyukada island, just south of Turkey’s largest city, when they were taken to a police station on Wednesday, the Hurriyet newspaper said. It was not clear why they were held.

Amnesty called for the group’s release, saying it was “profoundly disturbed and outraged” at the detentions during a digital security and information management workshop.

Police were not immediately available to comment, according to Reuters.

