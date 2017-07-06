Thursday, July 6, 2017
Home > Asia > Turkey Detains 12 at Human Rights Meeting

Turkey Detains 12 at Human Rights Meeting

Turkish Land Forces KFOR soldiers in riot training
TN Asia 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Turkish police detained 12 people, including the Turkey head of rights group Amnesty International, Idil Eser, and other rights activists at a meeting on an island near Istanbul, media said on Thursday.

They had gathered at a hotel on Buyukada island, just south of Turkey’s largest city, when they were taken to a police station on Wednesday, the Hurriyet newspaper said. It was not clear why they were held.

Amnesty called for the group’s release, saying it was “profoundly disturbed and outraged” at the detentions during a digital security and information management workshop.

Police were not immediately available to comment, according to Reuters.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State, Myanmar

Headless Body of Muslim Who Spoke to Journalists Found in Myanmar’s Maungdaw

Malaysia Airlines B777 200ER engine

Search Operations for Missing Flight MH370 Suspended – JACC Statement

Two-day ban on alcohol sale in Little India, Singapore

Leave a Reply